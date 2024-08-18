Veteran F1 Journalist Predicts More Trouble for Christian Horner Over ‘Inappropriate Conduct’ Case

In a recent conversation on the Megafoon Sports podcast, veteran Formula 1 journalist Hendrik Verwoerd expressed his skepticism about the closure of the case against Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner for “inappropriate behavior”. Despite Red Bull’s statement declaring the matter closed following the dismissal of an appeal by a female employee, Verwoerd believes this is far from over and that Horner could face more trouble in the future.

Verwoerd is convinced that journalists who have much more resources will continue to investigate this story. He predicts that these journalists will uncover more details or at least report on the unresolved aspects of the case, further complicating the situation for both Red Bull and Horner.

“I’m pretty sure that there are a number of journalists around the world who are very much interested in this whole situation and who have many more resources than either you or I,” he remarked.

Christian Horner's accuser loses again on appeal. The employee who accused Red Bull team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior appealed the decision, but that appeal has now also been rejected.

Verwoerd believes that the complainant is unlikely to drop the case as well. He speculates that she might pursue further legal action, potentially through international labor courts or other non-Red Bull venues.

He also highlighted the lack of transparency in the process, noting that Red Bull provided no explanation for why Horner was exonerated. The journalist criticized the company’s defense that the matter was private and confidential, arguing that it had already become a public issue within the Formula 1 community and beyond.

“It’s a public matter. Everybody in Formula 1 and even probably beyond that knows about this matter,” Verwoerd said.

The FIA is not keen on investigating the case itself

A significant part of Verwoerd’s criticism lies in the handling of alleged evidence, particularly the WhatsApp messages reportedly submitted by the complainant. He questioned why this evidence was dismissed and criticized the lack of explanation provided by the investigators.

Verwoerd speculated that Horner’s defense likely relied on simply denying that the messages originated from his phone but without concrete proof to support this claim. Verwoerd also mentioned reports that the woman had filed a similar complaint with the FIA.

However, the sport’s governing body has neither confirmed nor denied this. He expressed doubt about the FIA’s involvement in resolving the case if it escalates further.