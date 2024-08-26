Being “Used to Going Backwards at the Start” Came in Handy for Lando Norris in Zandvoort

Despite losing the lead from pole position once again, Lando Norris fought back well in the Dutch GP to secure his second win of the season. Reflecting on the race, Norris credited his history of poor starts for his victory at Zandvoort.

At the post-race press conference, Norris admitted that his confidence took a hit when Max Verstappen passed him on the opening lap. He knew that his car had good race pace which was evident in McLaren’s long runs on Friday. But Verstappen also looked fast in practice, insisted Norris.

However, the Briton did not lose his cool. He said,

“After getting done into Turn 1 and off the line, I was actually just surprisingly calm, maybe because I’m a bit used to going backwards at the start. I’m very prepared for those kind of scenarios.”

Norris was referring to the multiple poor starts he has had in races so far this season. The Bristol-born driver started from pole position three times in 2024 but lost the lead on the first lap in all three instances. Even in races where he didn’t start from P1, he often lost positions which affected his result. Norris has faced a lot of criticism because of this unwelcome trend.

Norris makes his move, takes the lead… and never looked back #F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/8eQNr2fRhJ — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2024

At Zandvoort, however, Norris was prepared. He decided to save his tires, and attack when he thought would be the right moment. After getting close to Verstappen on lap 12, Norris had a chance to pass, but decided to not risk the move.

The 24-year-old’s patience paid off as he eventually overtook the Dutchman on lap 18 to take the lead, and assume control of the Grand Prix. For the remainder of the race, Norris was untouchable and won with a comfortable 22-second margin. This also helped him to reduce the gap to Verstappen at the top of the championship standings to 70 points.