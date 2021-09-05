“Why did we stop then?”– Valtteri Bottas calls out Mercedes’ bizzare instructions over fastest lap

“Why did we stop then?”– Valtteri Bottas was pitstopped in the last phase of the race to aim for the fastest lap point, but Mercedes reverses the decision.

Max Verstappen’s supremacy once again spoiled Lewis Hamilton’s ambitions to extend his lead on the championship, as the Dutchman’s victory in Zandvoort brings him back at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Mercedes taking the sign that Red Bull has sealed the victory, instructed Valtteri Bottas to pit and aim for the fastest lap point with soft tyres.

Around that time only, with Hamilton’s medium tyres almost wore out, he also pitted to run on soft tyres, and strangely Mercedes ordered Bottas to not go for the fastest lap anymore.

In reaction, Bottas asked on the radio, “Why did we stop then?” Mercedes’ response: “Precautionary, tyre vibrations.” Though a fair argument as Bottas complained about tyre vibrations earlier.

Strange fastest lap or a rebellion?

When Bottas was told to slow down, he made the fastest mark on the first two sectors but slowed down in the third to adhere to the team orders, yet he still did the quickest lap.

Valtteri Bottas is told by Mercedes NOT to set the fastest lap. Valtteri Bottas sets the fastest lap anyway. 🤷🏼‍♂️#F1 #DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZixBXDyH8J — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) September 5, 2021

Seeing the fastest lap in Bottas’ name, the Twitter had its moment with fans pouring on some brilliant reaction to the strategy chaos at Mercedes’ table.

George Russell after Bottas refused team orders #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/429kv2YIho — PointGod➐(CLAPPED AT 10K) (@Point_God_11_) September 5, 2021

Nevertheless, in the end, Hamilton grabbed the fastest lap to get a small relief against Verstappen, as the Dutchman has three points lead over the seven-time world champion in the 2021 standings.