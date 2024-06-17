Veteran F1 Photojournalist Sees Oscar Piastri’s Potential With Camera

Earlier this month, McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took to his X account to post a blurry image of reputed photojournalist Kym Illman. The post – which has since been deleted – saw a lot of fan engagement, with people commenting on the Aussie’s questionable camera skills.

Addressing the same on his YouTube channel, Illman appreciated Piastri for his effort and claimed he could do much better with some training.

“To be fair, it is very hard to know how to move that focus dot on a camera if you’ve had three seconds’ introduction to it. So, don’t judge him on that photo. I think, with a bit of training and a bit of practice, he will come good.”

The incident involving Piastri and Illman took place during the Canadian GP weekend. The two came face to face while Illman was trying to take pictures of the Melbourne-born driver. With a McLaren cameraman next to him, Piastri borrowed his equipment to take a photo of Illman himself.

Piastri took a shot of the photojournalist but unfortunately, the background became the focus of the image instead of the subject which was Illman.

But Piastri’s poor camera skills won’t matter much to him because he has his F1 career to focus on. The ones who do take pictures professionally, capture moments of brilliance put up by the 23-year-old, who since his debut in 2023, has gone on to become one of the top drivers in the sport.

Oscar Piastri touted to achieve greatness in Formula 1

With 97 points and two podium finishes, Piastri’s rookie season created waves. He also took a victory in the F1 Sprint in Qatar, which raised his stocks even higher. He came with the reputation of being a driver with Championship-level potential, and he proved it in his very first campaign.

OSCAR PIASTRI HAS DONE THE JOB BRILLIANTLY. THE AUSTRALIAN DRIVER WILL SEE THE CHECKERED FLAG FIRST. OSCAR PIASTRI WINS THE SPRINT TO TAKE MCLAREN TO THE TOP STEP ONCE AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/ag6eIogbXw — l (@fourmclaren) April 16, 2024

McLaren realized this and gave him a new contract after just a year of driving in the premier class. This deal will see him be tied to the Woking-based outfit until at least 2026. And he is repaying the faith shown by McLaren as his excellent performances continue in the 2024 season.

Zak Brown (McLaren CEO) thinks Norris is a future World Champion. He already has 71 points to his name this season, including a P2 finish Monaco. McLaren’s strong pace and predicted developmental boosts will also increase his chances of winning his first Grand Prix race this year – a first step towards becoming a Champion.