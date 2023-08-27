Veteran Journalist Calls Felipe Massa’s Lawyers ‘Cynics’ for Planning $13,000,000 Legal Case by Ex-F1 Star Purely for Money

riverIt seems like F1 cannot get over the controversial 2008 season and the Crashgate scandal as all of it has been brought back into the limelight once again by Felipe Massa. The Former Ferrari driver believes that he was a victim of the incompetence shown by authorities. He is now seeking $13,000,000 in compensation for damages to his reputation. However, F1 expert Joe Saward believes that Massa is only doing this under the influence of his lawyers, who just want money.

The whole legal saga kicked off after former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone recently made some comments claiming that they had enough information about the scandal to cancel the Singapore GP back in 2008. This was the race where Massa had lost out on a win due to a botched-up pit stop resulting from a safety car that came out due to Renault’s Nelson Piquet Jr. crashing his car deliberately.

This would prove to be costly for the Brazilian as he went on to lose the 2008 championship title to Lewis Hamilton by just one point. Ecclestone’s comments, on which he has surprisingly backtracked recently, was triggered Massa to take the legal route.

Felipe Massa is being influenced by his lawyers

Joe Saward, however, believes that Massa is doing a great disservice to himself by doing what he is doing. In the latest edition of his ‘Green Notebook’ blog, Saward speaks about the ongoing incident involving Massa. To him, it seems like an act of desperation, whereas Massa has shouldn’t have a reason to be desperate.

Saward believes that Massa is doing this under the influence of his lawyers and says, “Lawyers, as the cynics know, will say anything if they think it will make them money. And I would be astonished if any court anywhere agreed to hear what appears to be a hopeless case.”

Saward believes Massa is ruining his legacy

Joe Saward further explains that the final race in 2008 rendered Massa as somewhat of a hero, despite the fact that he lost out on the championship. “His defeat in Brazil in 2008 was a crowning piece of sportsmanship. He was the hero of the day,” notes Saward.

He believes that all Massa is doing now with this legal kerfuffle is ruining his legacy. The ex-Ferrari driver is doing irreparable damage to his image and showing off a desperate side of himself, that he really doesn’t need to.