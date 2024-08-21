Victim of F1’s Crackdown on Content Creators Embraces the ‘Educational Experience’

Formula 1 has been taking matters into their own hands recently in a bid to ‘protect’ their intellectual property. As a result, F1 has been issuing cease and desist notices and emails to content creators who have employed the sport’s intellectual property and image rights in any way whatsoever.

Content creators are not the only ones who have been curbed by this latest mandate by Formula 1. Companies and other entities that use, distribute, manufacture, or supply merchandise related to the sport but without F1’s authorization have also been targeted in this drive.

Speaking about these changes, Caroline’s Corner (who went by the name of F1 Caroline before these notices) explained on the Motor Mouth podcast that F1’s initiative must actually be looked at in a positive light. She explained,

“I have to commend Formula One – their brand guidelines are very clear. If anything, this is a really great educational experience for me to actually read the brand guidelines. They don’t mince anything. They don’t hint or suggest. It is very clear [and very] cut and dry.”

That being said, she did empathize with several content creators and businesses who have had to make major changes. She explained that certain business hierarchies and processes are complex enough to derail the operations completely when such a restraint is placed on them.

Formula 1 finds support in their crackdown on content creators and businesses

Recently, photojournalist and video blogger Kym Illman was made aware of these steps taken by F1 on his YouTube channel during a live stream. The Australian also went on to lend his support to the initiative, suggesting how it might even end up helping him.

Illman said, “Thanks for bringing this to my attention! This is excellent! Because that will make my videos even more valuable. Because I adhere to all their rules and regulations.” This crackdown comes amid a time when F1’s popularity as a sport is skyrocketing and so is the revenue the sport can generate off the back of its name and intellectual property.