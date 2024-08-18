F1 Content Creators Get ‘Cease Or Desists’; Forced to Change Usernames

An individual on social media recently pointed out how Formula 1 tracked down certain F1 content creators and asked them to stop using the ‘F1′ name for branding purposes.

In a video, she said,

“Formula 1 has been keeping busy during the summer shutdown by shutting down some of your favorite content creators, who are using Formula One in their branding. By Formula One, I mean the term, ‘F1‘”.

If anyone wants more info on Formula 1 sending cease or desist letters out to (USA-based as far as I know) F1 content creators: pic.twitter.com/8LbMtYjUxE — Leo (@formuleo_) August 17, 2024

According to the individual, such content creators can no longer use the term ‘F1’ to make money off it. As such, several of them them have had to rebrand their content, to avoid having their channels and accounts being taken down.

She pointed out that the ‘cease or desist’ letters had only been sent to content creators in the US and as for herself, she mentioned that she had just finished writing a 3,000-word essay explaining the positive impact that creators have on F1’s growth. However, since F1 is conducting such a crackdown, the essay might now be redundant.

The individual then explained why this move did not make any sense. To prove her point, she used the example of the NBA – arguably the biggest basketball league in the World.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver once stated that he didn’t ask for highlights of the league’s matches to be taken down from social media because it helped with marketing. Using this example, the individual pointed out how F1 is seemingly losing out on free marketing.