Villains in F1 History Books, Googly-Eyed Max Verstappen Opens Up on Relationship With Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen debuted in 2015 and has since played the role of the Villain on the F1 tracks. Back in 2021, the Dutchman dethroned Lewis Hamilton and won his maiden championship under some controversial circumstances. However, his reaction to the occurrence, combined with his drive to win the championship at any cost, has prompted experts and analysts to draw parallels between him and another Villian character in the realm of motorsports- The “Bad Guy” of F1, Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen has always been ridiculed for his aggressive and elbows-out driving style. Which the three-time champion is much enthused about. In one of his latest interviews, as mentioned in a viral thread on the social networking platform X, aside from his fondness for his Villain Persona, Max has shown a like-minded admiration for Fernando Alonso, which reflects on their common personality characteristics.

Max Verstappen’s insight into Fernando Alonso’s resemblance

Despite the generation gap, the eerie resemblance has frequently made both appear to be the same individual. Compared to Verstappen, who made his debut in 2015, Alonso has been in the sport for the longest time. The Spaniard made his debut in the early 2000s, proving a big generation gap between the two elite drivers. Verstappen has noted the same in the viral thread, emphasizing their shared passion for racing as an aspect of their relationship.

Later, he lauded Alonso’s incredible toughness even at 42 years old. Verstappen also commended Alonso’s empathetic and modest behavior, noting that he does not flaunt his titles. The Dutchman said, ” I admire him. And he’s very friendly with me. He doesn’t brag about his titles.” In the end, the three-time champion considered Alonso as a role model. He cherished Alonso’s down-to-earth approach and their ability to hold meaningful conversations on a variety of issues. Verstappen added, ” He doesn’t put himself above others. He remains himself. We can talk about everything without any difficulty. He is a good role model.”

Verstappen’s reasons for holding Alonso in high regard are absolutely accurate. For many years, Alonso has portrayed himself as a Bad guy who will do anything to win. Later, when Verstappen took over as his successor in this arena, the two drivers gained mutual respect and appreciation. This has progressed to the point where Alonso has felt compelled to welcome the Dutchman to the dark side.

Fernando Alonso Welcomes Max Verstappen to the dark side

Max Verstappen has successfully taken on the mantle of Fernando Alonso as the F1 villain. However, rather than being annoyed by it, Alonso decided to embrace it. Since dethroning beloved driver Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen has endured multiple racing triumphs with a booing crowd. Besides, he has also been a target of numerous nicknames since the Abu Dhabi event. Despite this, the Dutchman has embraced the role that Alonso appreciates sharing with the Dutchman.

Both champions bear a striking resemblance to one another both on and off the track. Speaking of which, according to Nextgen Auto, Alonso initially stated, “We both come from small countries with little F1 culture.” Later, the two-time champion also piled on praise of Verstappen, stating how, during his home GP in Spain, Alonso’s fans filled the whole stadium with Blue. However, as Verstappen has become his successor playing the “villain,” the Dutchman’s fan army paints every racing weekend orange. He said, “In my time, Spain became blue, and now we see orange everywhere.”

Looking at the fan base shift is not a good feeling for any athlete. Verstappen, on the other hand, is Fernando Alonso’s natural successor, a fact which the Spaniard has no problem with. As a matter of fact, Alonso is willing to share it since the F1 community continues to Villainize them. It could be one of the concepts that have brought both drivers so close together. As seen at the start of the season when both champions rooted for one other.