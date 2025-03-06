Viral Internet Meme Is Reason Why Liam Lawson Doesn’t ‘Drink More Than Once a Year’

The lows for a racing driver can really hurt. Different drivers have different ways to cope with it, and 2025 Red Bull driver Liam Lawson took an epic night out to get over his 2021 DTM title loss.

However, he perhaps drank too much that night. Lawson’s friend, who had taken him out for the night, even tried to get some food into his system. It only resulted in the Kiwi racing ace throwing up the burger he had eaten and missing his flight back to the UK.

The next morning’s hangover resulted in the Kiwi Racing ace’s most viral picture ever. During a feature with BuzzFeed UK, the 23-year-old revealed that the picture of him hungover after the events of that night is a reason why he doesn’t drink more than once a year. “I drink once a year, and that’s New Year’s Eve,” he began.

But after being taken out of contention for the DTM title in the championship decider, Lawson drowned his sorrows in alcohol. The picture of him waking up with a hangover has haunted him ever since.

why have i only just clocked this meme is liam lawson pic.twitter.com/BD4f3tEPii — alex albon’s pr manager (@leclercize) September 26, 2023

“That photo is also another reason why I still don’t drink any more than once a year,” he added. Lawson revealed that it was one of the worst hangovers he had ever endured.

How Lawson’s pledge might not allow him to hang out with Max Verstappen

Lawson’s pledge to not drink more than once a year might actually hinder his relationship with teammate Max Verstappen off the track. The four-time world champion is famous for arranging the wildest parties.

In fact, former Red Bull technician Calum Nicholas certified Verstappen as a ‘party animal’. “Max [Verstappen] certainly knows how to have fun,” he said on the Red Flags podcast, recounting some of the wildest nights, including one at the US GP a couple of years ago and the Dutchman’s maiden GP win at the 2016 Spanish GP.

Naturally, Lawson might not be able to match up to Verstappen. That said, the 23-year-old’s focus would much rather be on matching the Dutchman on track. Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko has downplayed the expectations on the Kiwi driver but will not tolerate another slip-up in the Constructors’ championship.

“He should be within three-tenths of Max in both in qualifying and in the race. That should be enough to get points for the Constructors’ Championship,” the Austrian had told RTL whilst outlining Lawson’s objectives for his first full-time F1 season.