“F1 Drivers Should Do the Same”: Fans Urge as Rally Drivers Switch to Native Language in Protest Against FIA

The FIA shocked the motorsport community earlier this year by issuing new fine guidelines, sparking outrage from fans and experts. The rules state that drivers can be fined for swearing in public or even while racing. While no F1 driver has been penalized under these guidelines yet, the FIA has already enforced them in other motorsports, such as Rally.

Last month, World Rally Championship (WRC) driver Adrien Fourmaux became the first victim of these latest guidelines after the FIA fined him 10,000 Euro ($10,300) for swearing during a TV interview.

This led the World Rally Drivers’ Alliance (WoRDA)—a Rally counterpart to F1’s GPDA—to push back against the FIA, stating that drivers may now avoid interviews or speak only in their native language to prevent penalties.

“This is why we—WoRDA members—are now taking the responsible decision to remain silent at the end of interviews or to answer in our mother tongue,” part of their statement read.

Fans quickly sympathized with the Rally drivers’ frustrations and have urged F1 racers to adopt a similar approach in media interactions.

“They actually slayed. F1 drivers should do the same!!!,” a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

They actually slayed. F1 drivers should do the same!!! pic.twitter.com/tKgH4Zfja0 — Ana (@maxvcalloway) March 19, 2025

Similarly, another fan has urged F1 drivers to “show some solidarity” and stage a collective protest against the FIA.

This is what the F1 drivers should have done last year. Show some solidarity and backbone against these FIA overreaches. — Gili_42 (@martijnfeller) March 19, 2025

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen is one driver who needs no such suggestions from fans. He has kept his responses minimal in press conferences, often adding sarcasm—an approach that has even amused his rivals.

However, if the FIA fines a driver for “improper conduct” during press conferences or interviews, the GPDA may have to issue a collective response, much like they did last year.

GPDA wanted FIA to treat F1 drivers as “adults“

Shortly after Verstappen was handed community service for swearing during the Singapore GP press conference last year, the GPDA issued a collective statement urging the FIA to treat them as “adults.” They argued that fines for swearing were inappropriate and called for transparency regarding how the FIA allocates these funds.

“The GPDA has, on countless occasions, expressed its view that driver monetary fines are not appropriate for our sport,” their statement read. “For the past three years, we have called upon the FIA President to share the details and strategy regarding how the FIA’s financial fines are allocated and where the funds are spent.”

While the FIA has yet to provide transparency on this matter, reports suggest they are considering softening their stance. Recognizing the intense pressure drivers face during races, they may take a more lenient approach toward expletives used in team radio communications.

However, the FIA reportedly remains firm on penalizing any swearing during interviews or press conferences under their latest guidelines. If true, this could serve both parties: the FIA would uphold a professional image, while drivers could express their emotions freely during races without fear of penalties.