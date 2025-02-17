“Max Certainly Knows How to Have Fun”: Red Bull Technician Unveils the ‘Party Animal’ Verstappen Can Become

Despite his aggressive on-track persona, four-time world champion, Max Verstappen is known to be someone who is pretty outgoing off the track. In fact, a multitude of videos showing the Dutchman partying stand as proof of that.

Red Bull technician, Calum Nicholas, also certified the #1 driver as a ‘party animal’ on the Red Flags podcast. “Max [Verstappen] certainly knows how to have fun,” said Nicholas.

He then went on to list a few instances where the Dutchman became an unhinged party god. Nicholas cited the US Grand Prix at Austin a few years ago, and Verstappen‘s first Grand Prix win at the 2016 Spanish GP.

The party in Austin was a “night out” that was quite a “heavy one”, per Nicholas. He did not mention the year, so it could be any one of the three races between 2021 to 2023 as Verstappen won all of them.

Meanwhile, the 2016 Barcelona celebration would’ve been quite wild as well, given it was his maiden race win, that too, at just 18!

That said, Nicholas was coy enough to not go into the details of those nights. But it can be said that the 27-year-old is one of the most engaging guests at the parties that Red Bull has hosted in the past.

max verstappen, out and about, partying and the sorts (mostly just drunk) – a thread pic.twitter.com/sCxzyD93rg — ale¹ (@verstayppen) September 4, 2024

Verstappen has also partied on his own, accompanying the likes of Lando Norris and his DJ friend, Martin Garrix. Last year’s Miami GP was a classic example where the Dutchman celebrated Norris’ maiden F1 victory late into the night.

However, Verstappen isn’t the only driver within the Red Bull fold who has developed a reputation of partying hard.

Besides Verstappen, Nicholas names Ricciardo as his go-to party animal

During his conversation with the hosts, Nicholas also revealed other drivers from the Red Bull stable that can hold their own and go crazy partying.

“Daniel Ricciardo was always good for a night out as well,” added Nicholas.

He went on to explain that the Red Bull stable of drivers has always had people who have been able to take a joke and have fun. “There’s been a lot of drivers throughout the Red Bull ranks, I guess — this part of the sort of way the company is that they tend to be people who know how to have a good laugh,” he concluded.

Nicholas’ assessment is actually spot on as even within Red Bull’s sister team, RB, Yuki Tsunoda is widely regarded as a driver who likes to let loose whilst partying. In fact, during the 2023 Las Vegas GP weekend, he turned his passion for having fun into a healthy profit.

“I actually won [at] the Casino last year, I bet $100 and came out with $4,000! I won Black Jack six times in a row and after that I just went to full bet in Roulette,” he revealed during last season’s Vegas GP.