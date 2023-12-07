Warning for Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon Declares 2022 “War Mode” for 2024: “No Life, Flat Out, Only Racing”

Esteban Ocon has recently fired a warning to his teammate Pierre Gasly ahead of the 2024 F1 season. The Frenchman revealed that he is ready to go back to “war mode” and replicate the intense days of the 2022 F1 season, where he fought valiantly against Fernando Alonso.

Speaking about this, Ocon said in a report published by the GP Blog, “From the 2nd of January until the first test, I will be back fully into training camp. I’m going to be doing it the way I was in 2022, which is [having] no life, flat out, only racing. Back to war mode.”

2022 was a decent year for Ocon, who impressed everyone with his race craft. Even though he went directly against Alonso on multiple occasions to showcase his grip on the team, and in doing so, he proved that he can be really notorious under such conditions.

After Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin, Pierre Gasly arrived in Alpine. Notably, Ocon and Gasly know each other from their karting days and are not exactly the lovey-dovey teammates. Therefore, there is strong competition between them in the French team. Nevertheless, the team needs both of their contributions for the Constructors’ championship, and Ocon’s war mode will be a plus for Alpine.

How did Ocon perform in 2022?

The 2022 F1 season saw Esteban Ocon finish the year in P8 with 92 points after 22 races. He took 11 more points than his two-time world champion teammate Fernando Alonso, who was right behind him in the standings.

Together, they helped Alpine finish in P4 in the Constructors’ championship, 14 points ahead of McLaren. However, the Frenchman could have scored more if his season hadn’t been jeopardized with double DNFs.

Even the 2023 F1 season saw Alpine score decent points, but they were no match for McLaren. The Enstone-based team finished the year in P6 with 120 points. Ocon scored 58 points with a podium, and Gasly scored 62 points with a podium as well.

However, Alpine needs the support of both drivers in the upcoming season to target the teams on top. As for Esteban Ocon, he is surely going to be in “war mode” and prove to his team that he is here to stay in F1 and Alpine for long.