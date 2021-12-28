F1

“That’s a great effort”– Sebastian Vettel thinks Mick Schumacher did an incredible job with “so far-off” Haas car in 2021

"That's a great effort"– Sebastian Vettel thinks Mick Schumacher did an incredible job with "so far-off" Haas car in 2021
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Double hundred is a special number": Rohit Sharma subtly praises Mohammed Shami for picking 200 Test wickets for India during IND vs SA Centurion Test
Next Article
"I also see Peyton Manning still throwing dimes!": LeBron James shouts out 'The Sheriff' for maintaining his form by throwing darts in VR game
F1 Latest News
"I need to think also about my career"– Pierre Gasly gives 2023 ultimatum to Red Bull
“I need to think also about my career”– Pierre Gasly gives 2023 ultimatum to Red Bull

Pierre Gasly thinks he still has a future with the main Red Bull team but…