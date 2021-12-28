“That’s a great effort”– Sebastian Vettel thinks Mick Schumacher did an incredible job with “so far-off” Haas car in 2021

Sebastian Vettel thinks his compatriot Mick Schumacher had a terrific year despite being at the end of the standings.

Mick Schumacher after sensationally winning the F2 2020 championship, got set for his F1 debut. He had his rookie season in 2021 season with Haas.

Though, the American team is currently the slowest on the grid and ended the season with zero points in its bank. Thus, Schumacher had equal to no chances to shine.

However, Sebastian Vettel, who is like a godfather to Schumacher, believes that the 22-year-old had a good season. He thinks that the German manages to create some highlights even in his poor Haas car.

“Well, I think it’s difficult to judge because the car has been so far off,” Vettel said. “But, you know, for those who are looking closely – obviously I’ve been following .”

“Yeah, he did an incredible job with such a poor car to reach Q2 a couple of times, to have strong showings in the race, fight some of the cars that are much faster, or stick with the cars are supposed to be much faster.”

“That’s a great effort, and even more so I think it’s been a huge lift for the entire team. I think the offset from the start of the season for that team was poor because they had no development, and they were far behind.”

Also read: Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to partnering up with Mick Schumacher at the 2022 Race of Champions

Mick Schumacher has Michael Schumacher work ethics

Vettel further praises Haas’ driver’s work ethic by comparing it to the latter’s father Michael Schumacher. He further hopes that the junior Schumacher gets to achieve things because he’s working hard.

“I think if you look throughout the year Mick has been very happy, enthusiastic and happy to put work in and he’s been one of the first ones – if not the first one – every single day to come to the paddock, one of the latest ones to leave and showing huge interest in trying to push the team along,” added Vettel.