“Hi everyone!”– Lewis Hamilton ends retirement rumours after appearing in video for Mercedes to wish Chinese Happy New Year

Lewis Hamilton ends retirement rumours around him after appearing for the Mercedes video to wish a Chinese Happy New Year.

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton went into digital oblivion after he allegedly got denied from the championship glory in Abu Dhabi. But in the last few days, Hamilton has started giving public appearances.

Thus, slowly cropping the weightage of retirement rumours, which popped during his virtual exile. However, none of those appearances was related to F1, so the uncertainty was still there.

Now, with Hamilton appearing along with his new teammate George Russell in a video posted by Mercedes wishing the Chinese Happy New Year, it certainly guarantees that the Briton is still associated with Mercedes.

Therefore he would probably once again vie against his rivals for the F1 championship. Nevertheless, Hamilton has maintained silence over the unfolding of events in Abu Dhabi, and have avoided talking to media since then.

Except for SkySports, who have now associated with the seven-time world champion’s The Hamilton Commission. Now, it only remains to be seen what will he choose to speak when the opportunity arrives for media to ask about last season’s controversies.

F1 legends praising Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is a need for Mercedes amidst new regulations

The new regulations that will transform aerodynamics massively this year would need Mercedes to handle things carefully if they want to maintain their hegemony.

The arrival of a new driver in Russell, and then seeing Hamilton go would bring Mercedes in a vulnerable position. As it will not only leave the team to seek a replacement for Hamilton but also with two inexperienced drivers with Mercedes’ machinery.

And the new regulations would further complicate Mercedes’ position. As of now, Hamilton still has two years left in his contract with the Brackley-based team. So, seeing it as a commitment to his Mercedes, the 37-year-old driver must have chosen to continue.

