WATCH: F1 Animated is back, inspired from the most hilarious radio messages of the 2021 season so far

WATCH: F1 Animated 2021, created by animator Nick Murray Willis, highlighting the best bits from radio commentary and messages by the drivers so far this season.

The 2021 F1 season has been a roller-coaster ride, enthralling audiences all across the globe. For a fresh change, there is a proper title challenge to be witnessed, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull on one side, and Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes on the other.

Both drivers have been on the top, winning races and leading the championship. An opening lap clash between them at Silverstone led to a massive verbal brawl between both sides, dividing opinions.

Elsewhere, Ferrari have significantly improved from their disaster of last season, and are giving McLaren a run for their money. Both teams are on level points, and will surely entertain us further during the second half of the season.

And with transfer speculation around George Russell, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher, and the likes, the gossip department has a lot on its plate. It’ll be interesting to see who ends up where next season.

For now, to give a unique perspective to the first half of the season, genius animator Nick Murray Willis has re-defined the best radio messages and commentary, putting them into real-life situations, and creating a hilarious cocktail of scenes. Have a look!

WATCH F1 Animated 2021

F1 Animated is back for 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣! Here’s a look at the first half of the season so far – reimagined 🤩#F1 pic.twitter.com/2HewAwNMEL — Formula 1 (@F1) August 18, 2021

