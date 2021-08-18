“We will be having a Ferrari driver. If it’s not Mick”– Guenther Steiner gives massive Mick Schumacher contract update with Haas

“We will be having a Ferrari driver. If it’s not Mick”– Guenther Steiner believes Mick Schumacher would continue with Haas; if not, a seat is anyway reserved for Ferrari.

Mick Schumacher broke into Formula 1 with Haas in 2021 after mammoth anticipation among fans, and the German race driver hasn’t had a boastful season with the American team.

But Ferrari views it as a constructive phase for Schumacher in his initial years in F1. Haas team principal, satisfied with Schumacher’s performances, is hopeful that he would continue with the team.

The @ScuderiaFerrari boss is keeping an eye on his academy’s Mick Schumacher 👀#F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 17, 2021

However, he has also claimed that if the 22-year-old driver doesn’t continue with them, a Haas seat will anyway remain reserved for a Ferrari driver.

“I’m as confident as I can be that Mick will be with us next year,” he wrote in his latest column for The Race. “Mick is contracted to Ferrari, and we will have a Ferrari driver. If it’s not Mick, fine, they have a few other good ones.

“It would be ideal if Mick stays on and I’m pretty sure that that is what will happen.”

Guenther Steiner is confused about Mick Schumacher’s errors

Lately, Schumacher has been making critical errors, where he has crashed his car twice– Monaco and Hungary, and was not able to join for the qualifying, forcing him to start from the end; this has certainly puzzled Steiner.

Because he hardly put a step wrong in the initial phase of the season, and now right in the middle of the season, the rookie has made costly errors.

“Nikita made a few mistakes in the beginning, but they were never big ones,” he said. “But with Mick in the last races we’ve had quite a few big ones and it’s a bit strange to me that these didn’t happen in the beginning of the season, it was after five or six races.”