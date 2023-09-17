HomeSearch

“We Are Not Friends”: Lando Norris Makes Notorious Attempt to Force ‘Spicy Headline’ With Max Verstappen

Kriti Shukla
|Published September 17, 2023

“We Are Not Friends”: Lando Norris Makes Notorious Attempt to Force ‘Spicy Headline’ With Max Verstappen

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have a good relationship and are often seen in and out of the paddock together. They share jokes, play video games, and even run the same online sim racing competition on Twitch. They’re also known for their playful banter and pranks on each other. But when asked whether they are friends, Norris tries to make a spicy headline by saying “We’re not friends”. The McLaren driver said this during an interview with Viaplay.

Norris and Verstappen have grown up in a similar generation, driving and competing against each other in the junior circuit. Lately, they have gotten used to hanging out with each other. Both drivers were seen having dinner together in Monaco before the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Norrislandofans/status/1525145727587999745?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Lando Norris, jokingly suggested that what he has with Max Verstappen cannot really be termed as friendship.

Lando Norris: Max and I are friends

In the interview with Viaplay, Lando Norris’ response to a question about whether he thought he was friends with Max Verstappen took everyone by surprise. He begins by asking how to define the word friendship, pointing out that there is no one-size-fits-all answer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VERCAPLESS/status/1702999085525921855?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The interviewer then stated ​​that friendship is, spending time together and like  each other. However, The Briton concludes by saying that if these are the values ​​of friendship, then he and Verstappen are not friends.

“We are not friends then. It’s a headline now. Max and I not friends.” Lando Norris stated.

However, later Norris agreed with the interviewer that both drivers are friends. This suggests that they friends indeed, even though it is not traditional in the sense that they do not spend a lot of time together outside of racing. But Red Bull might ruin it if they succeed in getting what they want.

Norris and Verstappen might not remain friends

Red Bull are rumored to be interested in signing Norris as Verstappen’s teammate in the future, should Sergio Perez leave the team. Norris is widely regarded as one of the grid’s best drivers and despite not winning  race yet, is termed as championship winning material.

Consequentially, that could mean Norris competing with his good friend for the world championship. And as Max himself admits, Norris is good enough to win the championship in a good car. Unfortunately, that could ruin their all-too-common friendship in F1.

A case in point is Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, who were childhood friends but became fierce rivals fighting for the title at Mercedes.

Share this article

About the author

Kriti Shukla

Kriti Shukla

Kriti Shukla is an F1 Journalist at The SportsRush. She holds a bachelor degree in psychology. A Formula 1 fanatic since 2020, she has been captivated by the racing and the drama, but her heart belongs to Charles Leclerc. When she is not reporting, she is off on a new adventure, travelling and exploring different places.

Read more from Kriti Shukla