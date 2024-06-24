“We Can’t Always Rely on Perfect Strategies”: Max Verstappen Shoots Warning at Red Bull After Tough Barcelona Win

Yet another win in the season for Max Verstappen. However, similar to Canada, the win in Barcelona was not straightforward. This is becoming a regular scenario during race weekends. However, the Dutchman wants to see this unfavorable scenario change as soon as possible. The three-time champion is demanding more pace on track to bring the comfort of the previous season back.

Verstappen confessed they cannot always rely on perfect strategy when asked if this winning streak will continue in Austria. As heard on the F1 Chequered Flag podcast, he said, “I would like to win, but we need to find more pace because we can’t always rely on the perfect strategy and get everything right at the start. These are things that work here and there, but ultimately you need to be the fastest car on track to keep on winning.”

The grid is as close as it’s ever been since the introduction of the ground effect regulations. This has put the reigning champions Red Bull in an uncomfortable spot. They currently don’t enjoy the same level of dominance and room for error they did in the first two seasons of the regulations. So now, the Dutchman is demanding more pace from the RB20.

After a strong start, now three teams have caught up and are right on their heels. The superior Red Bull machinery has been slower than all three teams from the chasing pack in the last three race weekends.

This has been proved by the fact there have been four different pole sitters in the last four races. In Barcelona, it was McLaren which is why Lando Norris believes he should’ve won.

Lando Norris confesses he was expected to win but Max Verstappen tipped the scales in his favor once again

The MCL38 has been one of the most improved cars on the grid, second perhaps only to the Mercedes W15. Norris proved it with his incredible lap in qualifying which earned him the right to start from the front. However, Verstappen’s brilliance and Red Bull’s perfect strategy snatched the win from Norris’ grip which he believed should’ve been his.

In the post-race interview, he confessed, “We should have won. The team deserved to win. I just lost out a little bit in the two meters. I lost out in the beginning of the race. This was enough for Max to get to the inside.” He also highlighted how George Russell’s perfect slipstream at the start also played a part.

So, with four teams trading the #1 spot based on the weekend, it’s become extremely tight at the front. However, Verstappen has been the differential. Despite being on the back foot and not in the faster car, he’s won the last two races. He wants to change this scenario as soon as possible.