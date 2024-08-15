“We Don’t Get Paid Enough”: Lando Norris Hilariously Complains About Motorsport Wages

Quadrant recently uploaded a video featuring Lando Norris. The McLaren driver, with the other hosts, had to guess who the specific car belonged to from the five contestants. As the trio asked the questions, Norris cheekily complained about the motorsport wages.

It was the first round- the car was a yellow Fiat 500 with 121,000 miles on the odometer. One of the contestants claimed to be a motorsport commentator, Tom. The contestant revealed how the car was handed down to him by his sister.

We’ll just leave these out of context clips here GUESS THE CAR OWNER | OUT NOW! https://t.co/uvCECEBIri pic.twitter.com/Z7ISxIPoQE — Quadrant (@Quadrant) August 14, 2024

Tom explained how by getting up the motorsport ladder, the people working in the industry aren’t paid enough. Norris laughed at the response and cheekily added, “It’s true! We don’t get paid enough.”

Norris was having a bit of fun and was being ironic about his comments. He had a smug look on his face with a smirk as he complained about the wages.

Norris signed a four-year deal with McLaren in 2022 with a reported salary of $20 Million. The McLaren driver is the fourth highest-paid driver on the grid.

In the video, Tom was lying about owning the Fiat 500. He suggested the car was handed down to him when he was 17. However, when asked how long he had the car, he messed up and said it had been three years.

Nonetheless, it turns out that the commentator earns a handsome penny.

The Motorsport Commentator in Lando Norris’ Quadrant Video Drives a $92500 Porsche

The car for the second round was a Porsche Cayman GT4 with 14,000 Miles on it. None of the hosts including Norris were able to guess who the car belonged to.

The commentator didn’t mess up and answered all the questions in the right ballpark. Yet the trio didn’t trust him enough. The motorsport commentator answered that he bought the car in October of 2023 and that it cost him £72000 ($92512).

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is one of the most sought-after Porsche. It doesn’t have crazy power but the lightweight chassis, and compact design make it a lot of fun. Norris himself said before starting the segment how the Porsche belonged to someone with good taste.