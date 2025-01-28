“We Don’t Know”: Even Fernando Alonso’s Position Doubtful Amid $1.2B Max Verstappen to Aston Martin Link

A billion-dollar deal for drivers was unheard of until recently when Max Verstappen was linked to Aston Martin. They have denied the same, and Verstappen, too, looks committed to Red Bull. Still, there could be changes to the lineup, and there should be, according to Ben Anderson.

If Verstappen had to come, most would place their bets on Lance Stroll to be replaced. The Canadian’s entire F1 stint has been underwhelming, and there doesn’t seem to be any drive from his end to turn the situation around. Anderson, however, thinks even Fernando Alonso‘s place isn’t secure.

“You’ve got Fernando Alonso, approaching the end of his career. Exactly when and where and how long he can go on for, and perform at his best, we don’t know,” Anderson said in a video for The Race.

Alonso is 43, and by the time his current deal expires in 2026, he will be 45. Nothing is certain, but his performances will likely take a dip. Even if they don’t deteriorate too much, Anderson is unsure that Alonso will extend his stay for another year.

For owner Lawrence Stroll, it could be a win-win situation. He wouldn’t want his son Lance to get the boot, and if Verstappen ends up accepting the reported $1.2 billion deal on the cards, then he would find a perfect replacement for Alonso. An upgrade even, considering Verstappen will just be 28.

Verstappen’s choice to make

Verstappen recently won his fourth consecutive title with Red Bull, one that solidified him as an all-time great. But the second half of 2024 was stressful and it became evident that Red Bull won’t be as dominant as it once was, at least until the 2026 regulations come into effect.

It will be a defining season for Red Bull, who will kickstart a partnership with Ford. So, Verstappen could wait around until that year to see what the American manufacturers present him with.

If it isn’t par and Red Bull’s struggles remain or get worse, he could jump ship to Aston Martin who will have Honda on board — the Japanese company that powered Verstappen to all of his title wins to date. Of course, Aston Martin is not the only team he could join.

There are chances of the Red Bull driver joining Mercedes, a team that is expected to nail the regulation changes because of their good reputation in engine development. Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya said, “Mercedes comes with an offer, he is going to jump ship straight away. If I were in his shoes, for sure I would be looking at that already.”

Aston Martin, however, would have the upper hand. Not just because of money, but because of aero-god Adrian Newey’s presence. After all, it was the Briton who was one of the main brains behind Red Bull’s success in F1.