“We Expect a Much Closer Fight”: Christian Horner Wary of Approaching Challenge From Rivals in 2024 With Recent Revelations by Latter

The 2023 F1 season has almost been like a dream for Red Bull, winning all but one race so far throughout the season. However, as per a recent report by GP Blog, team boss Christian Horner believes that things won’t be this easy for the team in the seasons to come and has revealed the reason why.

Apart from the one race in Singapore, Red Bull has been untouchable this season. The likes of Ferrari and Mercedes have struggled to catch up to them. However, both of the teams have announced how they’ll be moving on to newer concepts for their cars in 2024.

This has led to Horner believing that the teams around them have gotten a better understanding of the regulations that Red Bull managed to crack right at the start of 2022.

Christian Horner explains why teams would be more competitive in 2024

Christian Horner spoke about his idea of the near future in a recent interview with the media. As per a report by GP Blog, he was asked if Red Bull would be able to maintain their dominance for the next couple of years.

To this, Horner replied that things won’t be as easy for Red Bull in the next few seasons. Horner said, “You can see the opposition will get closer. And with stable regulations, the concepts are converging. And we expect a much closer fight next year than we’ve had this year.”

However, no matter how much their rivals manage to close up behind them, it is widely believed that Red Bull will still be the title favorites for 2024.

Red Bull are still the favorites to win the title in 2024

While there have been times this season where teams like Ferrari and McLaren have managed to catch up with Red Bull, it has come in phases. No team has managed to maintain the consistency that is needed to beat a team like Red Bull.

The gap that the RB19 currently holds over its rival cars are too large to be decimated over one winter break’s worth of development. Therefore, it is understood that the teams like Ferrari and Mercedes would need quite a bit more time to bridge the gap between them and Red Bull.