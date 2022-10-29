“We had to kick Sebastian Vettel out of the office”: Aston Martin boss reveals how committed 4-time World Champion is to ending F1 career strongly

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed that Sebastian Vettel has been working extremely hard to get the best performance out of the AMR22.

Vettel’s entire stint with Aston Martin has not been as glittering as his Red Bull and Ferrari spells. He has managed to get just one podium finish with them which came in 2021 but has spent the vast majority in the lower midfield.

This season, the 4-time World Champion made an Instagram account where he announced to the world that he’ll be retiring from F1. 2022 will be his last season in the sport and we will see Vettel suit up for a race just three more times. However, with the way he is performing, fans are wondering if he made the call too early.

In the last two races, he had stellar last-lap battles with Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen respectively, both of which fell in his favor. Aston Martin, who has had a difficult season, are finally looking like a team that is on its way up and Vettel has hugely contributed to that.

Vettel will compete in just three more races, but wants to leave the sport on a high. Mike Krack revealed that Vettel is working extra hard to analyze where he can improve.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton sent messages of support to Daniel Ricciardo after McLaren axed him

Sebastian Vettel is extra motivated to succeed in remaining races

Ahead of the Mexican GP, Krack said that Vettel remained in the team’s office late into the night. He stayed back to analyze data and look at how he can improve his performance for the weekend. For a driver who is on his way out from F1, Vettel’s motivation to go good for himself and the team is commendable.

Krack feels that Vettel’s recent increase in motivation has been down to the team performing better.

Mike Krack on Sebastian Vettel: “The better results even added to his motivation, We had to kick him out of the office yesterday night, otherwise he would still been there studying data looking at where he can change things. He’s definitely not on a farewell.”#AMuS #F1 — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) October 29, 2022

“The better results even added to his motivation,” Krack said. “We had to kick him out of the office yesterday night. Otherwise he would still been there studying data looking at where he can change things. He’s definitely not on a farewell.”

Vettel is currently P11 in the Drivers’ Championship standings with 36 points to his name. The German legend will be looking to add onto that at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Also read: “I do want a little distance from the sport”: 8 GP winner Daniel Ricciardo wants 2023 future sorted before Abu Dhabi GP