“We Have Done Everything”: Lewis Hamilton Feels Mercedes Has Exhausted All Options to Improve His Pace

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from October 25 to 27, 2024 on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, in Mexico City, Mexico Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After a difficult US GP, Lewis Hamilton was hoping for a bounce back in Mexico City this weekend, but so far things didn’t quite go his way leading up to the race. Hamilton was out-qualified by his young compatriot George Russell again, and with just five more Grand Prix races left in his Mercedes career, the seven-time World Champion has given up.

Mercedes’ new floor in Austin last weekend did not help them much, with both drivers struggling with the W15’s handling. Russell crashed in practice, which led to the Mercedes team giving him components from an older spec, which ultimately helped him finish in P6 despite starting from the pit lane.

Good effort George Just 0.185s away from the front row pic.twitter.com/VsTFQPdmrL — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 26, 2024

In Mexico City, Russell crashed again—after riding the curbs aggressively at turn eight—forcing the team to replace his already older parts with even older ones. The new floor fitted to Russell’s car was the same model Mercedes used in Miami back in May.

Fortunately for Russell, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise, but the same cannot be said for Hamilton. Russell finished qualifying in Mexico in P5, one place ahead of Hamilton.

“I’m losing all the time, that’s why I’ve been so bad in qualifying all year,” Hamilton said as per Sky Sports F1. “It’s a normal thing and I’m used to it.” Mercedes has tried ‘everything’, Hamilton insisted, but they simply haven’t been able to get his W15 back to a proper operating window.

Hamilton was feeling good after practice

In the same interview, Hamilton also revealed that during practice, he felt good. He finished P7 and P5 in FP2 and FP3 respectively, which on paper isn’t all that good, but the car was responding how he wanted it to, which made him confident ahead of qualifying.

But then, Mercedes did something they probably shouldn’t have done. “All we changed was the rear wing and it’s just a drastic difference,” said the 39-year-old, who will now hope for better performance come the race.

Hamilton has won two races in 2024, which is his last year with Mercedes with whom he has been with for 12 years. Before he jumps ship to Maranello to drive for Ferrari next year, he would love to win one more. However, considering the way the W15 is responding, it doesn’t seem too likely.