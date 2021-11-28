“We have to push the team forward together”: George Russell reveals his action plan on how he will work with Lewis Hamilton in 2022 at Mercedes

George Russell plans to work together with Lewis Hamilton to help Mercedes win both Championships in 2022.

Russell will join the Silver Arrows on a long term contract from next year onwards. He has been under the Mercedes books for a long time, and his move to Brackley was announced this September. He replaces Valtteri Bottas, who will move to Alfa Romeo at the end of 2021.

The 23-year-old had spent three years in F1 driving for Williams and stood on the podium for the first time earlier this year when he finished second at the Belgian Grand Prix. He brings a lot of promise to the team, and fans and pundits think he will challenge for the title straight away.

His teammate will be seven times World Champion Lewis Hamilton. Russell, who is being tipped as a future Champion himself, is expected to keep Hamilton on his toes when they team up. On the other hand, the current Williams driver said that they plan on working alongside each other rather than against.

“It’s going to be down to us both to work together to push the team forward. And feed back where the weaknesses of the car are to try and excel that improvement.” said Russell.

There’s no guarantee that Mercedes will be the fastest car next year, says George Russell

Mercedes have dominated the turbo-hybrid era, winning the vast majority of races in F1 since 2014. George Russell, however, admits that he is not sure if they will be the fastest car on the grid next year.

The regulations are going to go through a massive change from 2022 onwards. With a budget cap also introduced, the field is expected to be shuffled massively going into the new season.

YES GUYS!!! THAT’S A PODIUM!!! Doesn’t matter how it comes, they all count and the team deserves this so much. Get in there @WilliamsRacing!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0YG47piJug — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 29, 2021

“There’s no guarantee who’s going to have the fastest car when you hit the ground in the first test. But I think it’s whoever works best together as a team who will prevail at the end of the season.”

“So I think that’s for sure, we will work together to do that.” Russell concluded.

George Russell is currently enjoying his best year in the sport. He is 15th in the Driver’s Championship with 16 points to his name.

