“We Want to Win Championships”: Andy Cowell Sets Record Straight at Aston Martin With Lawrence Stroll’s Vision

Amidst all the infrastructural changes going on at Aston Martin, the Silverstone-based team has announced its latest organizational shuffle as they look to fight for the championship in 2026. It was recently announced that incumbent team principal Mike Krack will be making way for former Mercedes man Andy Cowell to take the lead of the British team.

And Cowell has wasted no time in setting the record straight. He cited team owner Lawrence Stroll’s vision for the side as his own personal mission.

“That’s where Lawrence Stroll’s vision is wonderful. We’re going to get to the top, we’re going to win races and we want to win championships, considering the opposition is impressive,” Cowell said as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

Back in 2023, it looked as though the team were already halfway there, given they had the second-fastest car for the first half of the season. But they were quickly out-developed by their rivals and the end of 2024 showed just how much they lagged behind.

As a result, they decided to make some structural changes in the team, with the hope that this will help turn their fortunes around. Moreover, with a new wind tunnel and a works Honda engine deal for 2026 and beyond, the team is looking to leave no stone unturned in their quest to conquer the world of F1.

Other changes Aston Martin have made in their leadership structure

Cowell‘s internal promotion is probably the last big management change since his arrival to the team last year as their CEO. Krack will still be a part of the team as their Chief Technical Officer and is expected to lead the squad on race weekends that Cowell will not attend.

But the process of this overhaul had already begun last year when former Red Bull man Dan Fallows was relieved of his duties as the team’s Technical Director. Although Fallows has also been retained by Stroll, he has not been bestowed yet with a formal title.

The same stands true for the team’s former Performance Director Tom McCullough. With Adrian Newey also set to join the team formally in the coming months, Aston Martin has reorganized themselves in a bid to take full advantage of the regulations reset that is imminent in 2026.