F1

“We were the first to hear about it”: Nikita Mazepin recalls being one of the first people to hear about Michael Schumacher’s ski crash in 2013

"We were the first to hear about it": Nikita Mazepin recalls being one of the first people to hear about Michael Schumacher's ski crash in 2013
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Shame on the Chinese government!": Celtics' China ban due to Enes Kanter statements on Tibet earns ridicule and rebuke from NBA Twitter
Next Article
When does Cricket World Cup start: England cricket schedule and fixtures for 2021 T20 World Cup
F1 Latest News
"I'm happy where I am": Red Bull ace Max Verstappen fond of IndyCar but finds it too 'risky'
“I’m happy where I am”: Red Bull ace Max Verstappen fond of IndyCar but finds it too ‘risky’

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen admits he enjoys watching IndyCar but still doesn’t see a future…