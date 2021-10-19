“Formula 1 is about to become big in the United States”: Mick Schumacher says he is really looking forward to racing in Austin for the first time in his career

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher is eager to be racing in the US Grand Prix for the first time in his Formula 1 career this weekend.

The American team missed out on their home Grand Prix last year due to the Covid 19 pandemic. However, F1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, and Mick Schumacher is frenzied about it.

Both himself and teammate Nikita Mazepin will be racing in Austin for the first time in their careers. The German driver is not only thrilled to be there for the team’s home race but also to be racing in a country where F1 is rapidly growing.

“It’s our home race so obviously I’m excited about that, but it’s much more than that. I like Austin and the US. It’s special and it’s something where Formula 1 isn’t as big just yet but we’re on the verge of becoming very big, especially due the ‘Drive to Survive’ series”, said Schumacher.

“I think it’s a very special track. You have the first part which is super quick with tight corners and it’s very bumpy, so it’s definitely a challenge but also, it’s a racetrack where overtaking is definitely possible.”

“Hopefully for us it will be a wet race as it will give us the most opportunities but if not, I’m just looking forward to racing out on that track. You say it’s had famous battles previously, and I’m sure we will be able to be a part of those one day.” he concluded.

COTA is a very technical track but I find it cool, says Nikita Mazepin

The Russian driver spoke to Channel 4 about how he felt before his first race in the US. Mazepin feels that the track requires a lot of rhythm with a mixture of fast flowing corners and heavy braking zones.

“It’s a very interesting venue, it’s a cool track and I’ve never raced there so I’m looking forward to getting out there. It’s a track that requires a lot of rhythm, so hopefully I find it quickly!”

“I think I’m looking forward most to the sector 1 high-speeds corners, as I think they’re very tricky. Turn 1 reminds me very much of Turn 3 in Austria, but I’ll need to walk it first to make a complete assumption.”

Haas will be hoping to put in a good performance in Texas this weekend. The American team sits last in the standings with neither Mick Schumacher nor Nikita Mazepin scoring a single point yet.

