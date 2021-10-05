“We will be at the cost cap next year”– Alfa Romeo to receive budget boost with Valtteri Bottas arrival in 2022

“We will be at the cost cap next year”– Alfa Romeo to receive a financial boost with Valtteri Bottas joining the team next year.

The Sauber run team Alfa Romeo runs on a modest budget, and they majorly rely on their partnership with Ferrari and its sister company, after which the team’s name is adopted- Alfa Romeo.

But heading towards 2022, team principal Frederic Vasseur has revealed that Alfa Romeo will be getting a budget boost with the announced arrival of Valtteri Bottas.

BREAKING: Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next season on a multi-year deal from Mercedes#F1 pic.twitter.com/y8JKlNDKb6 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 6, 2021

“We were far below the cost cap, and we will be at the cost cap next year,” Vasseur said. Signing Bottas is a crucial addition to the Swiss-based team, as Vasseur envisions his team’s progress upon Bottas’ calibre.

You can see the progress

Vasseur boasts about his team’s progress, tagging his arrival as the commencement of every step forward, and aims to achieve more success with the additional funding.

“We did a mega huge step forward when I joined the company, we were something like 260 people – we are 520 or 530 now,” said Vasseur. “Over the last three or four years we had to work with something like 300, including the turnover [of staff leaving].”

“Now we have to do some fine-tuning in the organisation because I want to stay roughly at this level. We had to completely refresh the factory.”

“The investment from my shareholders was very important because the base was good at least on the facility, but we had to do a mega step forward and we did it and now we are more into the fine-tuning.”

“You also have to consider that nobody can say ‘OK my organisation is a good one’. Because we are in competition mode. And if you stop to try to improve you are dead.”

“Even when you are Mercedes or Red Bull and you are winning every single weekend, you need to find the next step – ‘OK, I can improve in this area and area’. It’s probably a bit easier for us to find areas to improve! But we need to have exactly the same mentality.”