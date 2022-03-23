F1

“We will have the same issue unless we fix it”– Lewis Hamilton gives worrying analysis on Mercedes ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

"We will have the same issue unless we fix it"– Lewis Hamilton gives worrying analysis on Mercedes ahead of Saudi Arabian GP
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan was an a**hole": Isiah Thomas retweets another fiery take
Next Article
"The Chicago Bulls going through it right now": Demar DeRozan reacts as his team lose to Milwaukee
F1 Latest News
"We will have the same issue unless we fix it"– Lewis Hamilton gives worrying analysis on Mercedes ahead of Saudi Arabian GP
“We will have the same issue unless we fix it”– Lewis Hamilton gives worrying analysis on Mercedes ahead of Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton claims that the porpoising issues in W13 aren’t limited to the circuit’s characteristics…