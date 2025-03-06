“We Will Have to Wait”: Fred Vasseur Can’t Guarantee Ferrari Title Claim Yet, Despite ‘Good Improvements’

2024 was an inconsistent year for Ferrari. After a strong start followed by a mid-season slump, the Italian team finished the campaign on a high but fell just 14 points short of McLaren, narrowly missing out on the title.

However, the late-season surge positioned them as early favorites to contend for the 2025 championship. Even after pre-season testing in Bahrain, Ferrari looked poised to be one of McLaren’s main challengers for the campaign ahead.

“I have no doubt that if Ferrari have a race-winning car or a championship-winning car, then Lewis can win races and even the championship,” expert Martin Brundle told Sky Sports.

However, pre-season test results can be deceiving, and while Ferrari did look fast, team principal Fred Vasseur remains cautious heading into the Australian GP next weekend.

“We have worked very hard on the SF-25 in the last six months and have made some good improvements. But we will have to wait until we are on track in Melbourne to understand where we are,” the Frenchman told Auto Hebdo.

Ferrari put significant effort into developing the SF-25. Falling just short of the championship left them hungry for success, prompting a complete overhaul of the car’s concept. In fact, the SF-25 is reportedly 99% different from its predecessor—a change Vasseur believes brings them closer to winning.

Here from the beginning. Please welcome the SF-25! pic.twitter.com/oEB2b4Yjit — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 18, 2025

Plus, Ferrari also secured Lewis Hamilton, aiming to bring a title-winning mentality to the team—something they have lacked in recent years. That’s why Vasseur intends “to fight for both championships, because we know we have two drivers capable of doing so, and the atmosphere in the team is very positive.”

While Hamilton is a proven champion, there are also major obstacles that can quash Ferrari’s hopes of ending the 17-year-old title drought.

Will Hamilton adapt in time?

The 40-year-old race driver has primarily worked with Mercedes-powered cars. For the first time in his career, he will be competing with a Ferrari power unit. Moreover, Ferrari, headquartered in Italy, has a distinct culture from what Hamilton experienced at McLaren and Mercedes in the United Kingdom.

So, there is some doubt about whether Hamilton will be able to adapt quickly.

Ferrari would surely want him to settle in as soon as possible, especially with the level of competition this season being hailed as more intense than F1 has seen in years. With McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari, and even Red Bull aiming for both titles, the challenge is immense.

However, Hamilton has been making efforts to get in tune with the people of Maranello. The Brit has already admitted to learning Italian and now reveals that he is “slowly bonding” with his Ferrari for this season.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc has said that he is there to help Hamilton, having spent nearly seven years at Maranello and knowing the team’s modus operandi inside out. At the same time, he also claimed that the seven-time world champion doesn’t really need advice from him.