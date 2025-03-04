“Lewis Leaves Nothing to Chance, at Any Level”: Frederic Vasseur on Hamilton’s True Strength

HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), VASSEUR Frederic (fra), Team Principal & General Manager of the Scuderia Ferrari, LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari, portrait, during the F1 75 Live at The O2 | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

F1’s most successful driver of all time joining its most decorated team, Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move was always going to be the highlight of the 2025 pre-season. Now just days until he makes his official Grand Prix debut for the Scuderia, Team Principal Frederic Vasseur — a long time ally of Hamilton’s — shares what makes him truly special.

Vasseur was arguably the most familiar face Hamilton saw upon entering the gates of Ferrari’s base in Maranello for the first time. Their relationship stems back to Hamilton’s F3 days, when he lit up the grid with ART, the Frenchman’s team.

So, if there’s anyone who knows the seven-time world champion’s innate traits, it’s Vasseur.

In a recent interview with AutoHebdo, Vasseur shed light on Hamilton‘s biggest strengths, and his characteristics that have stayed constant since 2005, the year he first met him.

“The same bravery, otherwise he wouldn’t have joined us,” he said, when asked about if the Briton has stayed similar to how he was as a junior level star of 2005. “The same emotional side, too.”

Vasseur highlighted how since his Ferrari move became official, Hamilton had to replay his arrival and announcement over and over in his head for over a year. And that was what likely led to the iconic picture in front of Enzo Ferrari’s home, which broke the internet.

“The photo of him posing in front of the F40 has caused quite a stir, but beyond the buzz, it reveals his attention to detail. Lewis leaves nothing to chance, at any level. That’s his strength.”

Please take a minute to read this beautiful response from Fred Vasseur when asked about Sir Lewis Hamilton Q: Twenty years and seven world championship titles later, what remains of the hope of 2005? Fred: The same bravery, otherwise he wouldn't have joined us. The same…

The seven-time world champion has also adapted to life in Italy quite well. Per Vasseur, he has started speaking to team members in Italian, which has already built a bond. One that could very well result in a hugely successful partnership in the coming months.

Hamilton’s first few days and what lies ahead

Hamilton’s announcement picture became the most-liked F1 related post on Instagram of all time, which showed just how much anticipation there was. He stood in front of the Ferrari founder’s house, with the F40 in front, wearing a dapper suit and overcoat and a focused expression on his face.

In the days to come, he would make his debut, driving previous years’ cars at Fiorano and Barcelona, which gave him a feel of how things work at the team.

Hamilton’s first official session in red came at the 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing, which although went off to a rocky start, ended rather positively for him and Ferrari. McLaren are still considered the favorites heading into the new campaign, but Ferrari feel they’re not too far behind.

Hamilton didn’t come to Ferrari just to be a popular driver. He had that at Mercedes. He wants to win his eighth world title, and doing so with arguably the biggest name in the sport’s history will forever solidify his status as F1’s GOAT.