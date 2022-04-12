“We will indeed be entitled to an evolution at Imola”– Red Bull will be at par with Ferrari for next race

Red Bull beaten by Ferrari in Australia would now be bringing updates to its car that will probably keep them at par with the Italian side.

After completing the first three races of the season, F1 would be flying to Italy, to have its first race of the season over there. While Ferrari would be running in front of its home crowd. Red Bull would be at their toes to grab the maximum points.

So to achieve that Red Bull would be doing some alterations to make them capable enough to beat Ferrari in 2022 again. Helmut Marko claims that a bit of weight reduction can bring their car at par with Ferrari.

“We will indeed be entitled to an evolution at Imola. If it works as well as the first ones and if we can reduce the weight, we can put a package on a footing to be on par with Ferrari,” said Marko to motorsport.nextgen-auto.com.

Red Bull expects Ferrari to improve too

Meanwhile, Marko claims that Ferrari would also be improving before F1 teams go to Italy. As Marko points that the Maranello-based team haven’t upgraded themselves since pre-season testing.

“But they will also progress, they have barely touched their F1 cars since private testing. But more importantly, we have to solve the reliability issues. You can have a fast car but if you can’t see at the finish it’s no use.”

In Australia, Ferrari did show signs of porpoising. Yet, they managed to be faster than anyone on the grid. It is reported according to Mercedes’ projections that Ferrari was almost four-tenths of a second faster than Red Bull.

While they were almost faster than by 1 second against Mercedes. But with the new upgrades coming on Red Bull’s way, it remains to be seen how much ground would the Milton-Keynes-based outfit would manage to cover.

