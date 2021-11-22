F1

“We will need to let Pirelli have a look” – Mercedes explain why Valtteri Bottas was not afforded the opportunity to steal the fastest lap bonus point off Max Verstappen in Qatar

"We will need to let Pirelli have a look" - Mercedes explain why Valtteri Bottas was not afforded the opportunity to steal the fastest lap bonus point off Max Verstappen in Qatar
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Why race hard 23 times when you can race hard just twice?"– Alpine amassed their 45% of points in only two races of season
Next Article
“I will sign a one-day contract and retire as a Toronto Raptor”: Kyle Lowry opens up about a potential reunion with the Canadian franchise
F1 Latest News
"No more slow stops for the Scuderia!": Ferrari boss' promise to work overtime on pit-stop problems is showing results
“No more slow stops for the Scuderia!”: Ferrari boss’ promise to work overtime on pit-stop problems is showing results

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto’s promise to work harder and improve their pit-stops has been…