Explained: How the Driver Cooling System Will Work in F1 Cars

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Driver comfort and safety have advanced by leaps and bounds in the modern era of Formula 1. That said, the sport and its governing body, the FIA, have been working tirelessly to push the boundaries by implementing regulatory changes based on lessons learned from past seasons.

One such change for the 2025 season is introducing a driver cooling system. The 2023 Qatar GP was a rude awakening for some drivers—Logan Sargeant couldn’t even complete the full race distance in grueling conditions, while Alpine’s Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet.

Taking these incidents into consideration, the FIA has introduced a new system to ensure drivers remain as safe and comfortable as possible in extreme conditions.

According to the updated Sporting Regulations, if the weather forecast predicts temperatures exceeding 30.5 degrees Celsius, a “heat hazard” will be declared.

Once this has been signaled by the FIA, all teams will be required to install a new system—a battery-powered cooling vest—to ensure that drivers’ health is not jeopardized behind the racing spectacle.

The FIA has partnered with the U.S.-based company Chillout Motorsports, which has documented expertise in this field, having previously assisted racing series such as Formula E, NASCAR, and the World Endurance Championship (WEC).

FIA goes ahead with driver cooling rule change despite resistance

You would expect the sport to embrace any move aimed at improving overall safety. However, the F1 paddock has historically resisted the introduction of cooling aids.

Former Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack pointed out that any additional driver cooling system would add to the car’s weight. Moreover, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also opposed such measures in the past.

“It’s not needed. This is Formula 1. It’s always been like this. It’s tough in these conditions. We’re highly paid athletes. And you’ve got to train your a*se off to make sure you can withstand the heat, ultimately,” he had said when asked if he would be open to air-con systems in F1 cars.

Certain experts have even questioned the veracity and impact of introducing these systems.

Nonetheless, the FIA and the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) approving and implementing the latest 2025 Sporting Regulations demonstrate that, despite backlash and resistance, F1 will enforce heat hazard rules if triggered this season.

