F1

“We will push hard to try to compete with them” – Alpine sense a great opportunity to nip Mercedes for P3 in Constructors Standings

“We will push hard to try to compete with them" - Alpine sense a great opportunity to nip Mercedes for P3 in Constructors Standings
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I hit Shaquille O'Neal in the gut because I can't reach his big head": Charles Barkley claimed victory over the Big Diesel during their infamous brawl in 1999
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
“We will push hard to try to compete with them" - Alpine sense a great opportunity to nip Mercedes for P3 in Constructors Standings
“We will push hard to try to compete with them” – Alpine sense a great opportunity to nip Mercedes for P3 in Constructors Standings

“We will push hard to try to compete with them” – Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer…