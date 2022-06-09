“We will see Oscar Piastri drive there”– Dutch race driver claims Alpine reserve driver signed with Williams in Monaco

Dutch race driver Tom Coronel claims Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri will be performing for Williams in 2023 as they signed him in Monaco.

Last year’s F2 champion Oscar Piastri couldn’t land an F1 seat, which angered many fans as Guanyu Zhou, who was in the same series landed a spot with Alfa Romeo.

This move made many doubt the purpose of the feeder series. Nevertheless, Piastri opted not to go for any other motorsport and took up the role of Alpine reserve driver.

But now, with teams eyeing to make improvements in their lineup for 2023, Piastri probably got his destination. According to the Dutch race driver Tom Coronel claims Piastri has signed with Williams in Monaco.

“We will, of course, see the Alpine reserve driver Oscar Piastri drive there,” said Coronel speaking to the RacingNews365. “That seems to have already been signed in Monaco. I don’t know when they’re going to come out with it. That’s a strong rumour.

“If you want to mature someone in Formula 1, like Piastri, then Alpine has set aside a decent budget for this: a budget to park him and get him used to Formula 1.”

The Australian race driver could probably replace Nicholas Latifi in the team. The 26-year-old race driver hasn’t had at the level Williams expected. Thus, seeing the financial strength of new owners, Williams could be willing to axe the Canadian.

Oscar Piastri could stick with Alpine

The revelation by Coronel can only be classified as a rumour by now. Even if Williams is eyeing to bank Piastri, there are possibilities of him staying at Alpine.

Because, Fernando Alonso is way beyond the age of 40, and is past his best. Though the Spaniard feels he does have a couple of more years to give in F1, it is upon Alpine to decide whether they want to stick with his pitch.

Had some more fun in the A521 😁 This time around Spielberg, always an awesome place to come back to! pic.twitter.com/ybbY8IJH7g — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) June 3, 2022

Definitely, Piastri is a talented prospect, who won F2 in his rookie season. Therefore, he is a safe gamble when Alpine are ready to give a chance to a youngster.

