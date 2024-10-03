Wearing a $750K Patek Philippe Watch, Daniel Ricciardo Cries When Asked to Pay for Dinner by Felipe Massa

With his schedule set free after RB decided to replace him with Liam Lawson, Daniel Ricciardo must figure out what he wants to do next. However, for now, he seems to be enjoying his free time and recently went out for dinner with former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa. While going out for dinner, Ricciardo wore a rare Patek Philippe timepiece from his collection.

In a video clip shared by @insaneluxurylife on Instagram, Massa was seen asking Ricciardo to pay for the dinner, in response to which the Honey Badger jokingly started crying. The Instagram page used the clip to highlight Ricciardo sporting the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ruby 5711/112P timepiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

The Nautilus Ruby 5711/112P is a luxury watch made in 2018 and features a black dial with 12 baguette-cut ruby hour markers and a 40 mm platinum case. The iconic octagonal bezel is also set with 32 baguette-cut rubies, adding to the watch’s appeal.

A sapphire glass protects the face of the watch, and it comes paired with a platinum bracelet at the market price of $750,000. With a career spanning 13 years with multiple Formula 1 teams, the Aussie driver has had partnerships with many luxury watch brands like Tag Heuer, Richard Mille, and Rolex.

However, Patek Philippe has never been associated with any of the teams he has raced for. So, for him to have multiple timepieces from the brand means that he really loves having different luxury watches in his collection.

What other timepieces does Ricciardo own?

One of the rare watches owned by the Australian is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, 16202BA. This Royal Oak model features a 39mm case with the bezel and bracelet all crafted from yellow gold.

It has a champagne-colored dial and automatic movement with water resistance up to 50 meters. It is priced from 500,000 to 600,000 AED, or $150,000 to $200,000.

Another one from his Patek Philippe collection is the Nautilus, 5980/1R. This Nautilus timepiece comes with a black dial housed within a 40.5mm rose gold case.

The bezel and bracelet of this model are also crafted from rose gold and it features a flyback chronograph function and an automatic movement. The estimated price ranges from 800,000 to 1,000,000 AED, or $200,000 to $250,000.

Ricciardo also owns quite a few Richard Mille watches from his time with McLaren. His Richard Mille RM 50-03, dubbed the “McLaren F1,” comes with a skeleton dial within a striking 50mm black carbon case.

The bezel is also made of black carbon, and the watch sports a rubber bracelet. Some notable features of the RM 50-03 include a tourbillon and a chronograph, and it has an estimated price of $1,000,000.