“We’ll Fix It Again”: Max Verstappen Promises to Bury the Hatchet With George Russell After Recent Quarrel

F1 Grand Prix Of Qatar 2024 Qualifying George Russell of Mercedes and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar on November 30, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

A heated off-track exchange between Max Verstappen and George Russell in Qatar quickly escalated into major drama. Personal attacks were exchanged, and even their respective Team Principals became involved. However, as time has passed, it appears they are beginning to rebuild the bridges that once seemed irreparably burned.

Verstappen, ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, reassured fans that there would be a truce. “Honestly, of course, we have our arguments. I’m sure we’ll fix it again but it’s good to have a little break. It’s all going to work out again,” the four-time World Champion said.

This would be good news for harmony in the F1 paddock because it looked as though the fight would escalate into something uglier until media day on Thursday.

Russell allegedly urged the stewards in Qatar to penalize Verstappen, and the Red Bull driver responded by calling him two-faced. They both stated that they had lost respect for one another, and the Mercedes driver also called Verstappen a ‘bully’.

Even Mercedes boss Wolff called Red Bull’s Horner a ‘yapping terrier’ — a verbal battle for the ages.

Q: if you were going for a game of paintball, who would you want on your team? Crowd: GEORGE! Max: he’ll be on the other team! I’m just kidding. Honestly, of course, we have our arguments. I’m sure we’ll fix it again but it’s good to have a little break. It’s all going to work… pic.twitter.com/zbXBzTsOui — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) December 7, 2024

However, the war is coming to an end. Verstappen hinted at repairing his relationship on Saturday when fans asked him and Sergio Perez questions about a potential game of paintball. The 27-year-old joked about Russell being on the opposite team before commenting about a peace treaty.

Verstappen and Russell’s awkward dinner moment

As has been a tradition for several years, there was an annual driver’s dinner ahead of the 2024 season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit. This time around, though, the spotlight was fixed firmly on the duo of Verstappen and Russell because of their feud.

Russell was the last one to arrive at the venue when Verstappen asked him to sit next to him, per reports. Russell ignored him and took an empty chair next over to where Lewis Hamilton, his outgoing teammate was sitting. Thankfully, there were no other uncomfortable situations for the rest of the dinner — at least none that were revealed to the public.

“There were two seats left, both next to Verstappen, who waved, said “Hi, George” and indicated for him to sit down” MAX IS A MENACE pic.twitter.com/AtbfJsm1H3 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) December 6, 2024

That said, things seem to have eased between the duo. In a picture uploaded by the Grand Prix Driver’s Association (GPDA), the duo of Russell (who is a director of the GPDA) and Verstappen were right next to each other in a certain embrace signaling a truce.