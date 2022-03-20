F1

“We’ll hunt those guys down” – Lewis Hamilton vows to make life hard for those ahead of him in the Bahrain GP

"We’ll hunt those guys down" - Lewis Hamilton vows to make life hard for those ahead of him in the Bahrain GP
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"No set-up change necessarily is going to fix"– Lewis Hamilton speaks on issues with Mercedes
Next Article
“I think this is the best basketball I’ve played in my career”: Karl-Anthony Towns gushes over his recent performances after leading the Wolves to an 11-2 record since the All-Star break
F1 Latest News
"It’s a whole new complexion"– Former F1 champion thinks Mercedes fear Bahrain embarrassment after underwhelming qualifying
“It’s a whole new complexion”– Former F1 champion thinks Mercedes fear Bahrain embarrassment after underwhelming qualifying

Former F1 champion Damon Hill thinks Mercedes fears embarrassment going into the Bahrain Grand Prix…