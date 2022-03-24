F1

“Well, it’s not always about size, as they say”: Why doesn’t George Russell’s neck look like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and what is a Magic Button in Formula 1?

"Well, it's not always about size, as they say": Why doesn't George Russell's neck look like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and what is a Magic Button in Formula 1?
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I feel like I'm betraying my hero" - Jalin Turner felt immoral about assisting Michael Bisping in his preparation for Anderson Silva
Next Article
“Y'all just witnessed the coach of the year, DPOY & MIP tonight”: Ja Morant hypes up his Memphis Grizzlies after the 132-120 win over Kevin Durant and the Nets
F1 Latest News
"Well, it's not always about size, as they say": Why doesn't George Russell's neck look like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and what is a Magic Button in Formula 1?
“Well, it’s not always about size, as they say”: Why doesn’t George Russell’s neck look like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and what is a Magic Button in Formula 1?

George Russell explains how the drivers can lift 40 kgs with their necks and discusses…