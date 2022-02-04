“We’ll reveal the LEGO Technic”– McLaren with Lego Group teases fans ahead of the 2022 car revelation

McLaren with the Lego Group teases F1 fans about the 2022 car ahead of the official revelation on February 11 as the new season nears.

McLaren is ready to fire up MCL36 ahead of the new F1 season. The official car which will vie in the championship will be revealed by the F1 team on February 11.

However, the Woking-based team is not resisting itself from teasing the fans. The extent of it is so much that Lego Group paired with McLaren on social media. Together, they will be revealing a Lego version of MCL36 before the official car revelation.

The teasing y McLaren didn’t end here. They even used fan favourite driver Lando Norris to pose in front of a hidden object certainly the Lego Car, going by the size, and captioned: “What are you hiding, @Lando Norris?”

McLaren feels F1 has never been stronger

With the 2022 regulations aiming to increase the competition on the field, Mclaren feels it would be a dark horse in the contest this year. In the last three years, the team has risen from the ashes to be a team to reckon with.

And in 2022, they aim to uphold the trajectory. With the recent regulations combining their resources, Zak Brown feels F1 will have an amazing year in 2022.

“Formula 1 has never been stronger,” he told RacingNews365. “It’s getting stronger every day. It’s [shown in the] record number of races, record number of countries wanting races, record attendance… TV’s super strong, sponsorship is very strong.”

“[With] digital, I think Netflix is going to be another great series, with all the different elements that took place [last] year.”

