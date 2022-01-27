F1

“We’ve concentrated more on trying to have a more balanced car through various different conditions than we would have had now”– McLaren technical director claims the new generation 2022 car is superior to its predecessor as the launch date is right around the corner

McLaren's MCL36 will be a much more balanced car than its 2021 challenger which was a speed demon on high-speed tracks as told by James Key.
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"Lights out and away we go! Again" - Singapore Grand Prix is back after securing a multi-year extension
Next Article
“Joel Embiid is the baddest guy in the league right now”: Shaquille O’Neal explains why he picks the Cameroonian to win the MVP honors despite the Sixers position in the East
F1 Latest News
"It is not possible for Intercity"– Istanbul Park couldn't afford Turkish GP 2022; needed governmental support to boost budget but economic crisis made it difficult
“It is not possible for Intercity”– Istanbul Park couldn’t afford Turkish GP 2022; needed governmental support to boost budget but economic crisis made it difficult

Monetary constraints cancelled the Turkish Grand Prix 2022, as the organizers didn’t have enough money…