“We’re going to go for the podium again”– George Russell reacts to his P3 finish in Qualifying at the Russian GP

“We’re going to go for the podium again”– George Russell reacts to getting a P3 result in Qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix.

George Russell yet again had a terrific day in another qualifying event; there’s a reason why he is now termed as Mr Saturday. The Briton will be starting from P3 on Sunday, along with all the big guns.

P3!!! Amazing job from the team. Let’s go for it tomorrow. 👊 Congrats on the pole @LandoNorris! pic.twitter.com/YpMj9oUrxT — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 25, 2021

Russell talking about his day in Sochi, where the qualifying was thought to be marred by the heavy rain. However, the rain left some unusual conditions, and Russell talked about the difficulties he faced.

“It’s crazy,” said Russell. “It’s the second time we’re in the top three in four events. The team have done a fantastic job once again, pitting at the right time, putting the right tyres on.

“It was tricky out there. There was one dry line and if you’re just a couple of centimetres too wide, you would have been on the wet stuff and you would have been off. So well done to Lando and Carlos, [I’m] excited for tomorrow.”

Going for the podium

Russell got his last podium in Belgium, but it was more of because the race was abandoned after a couple of laps, so Russell desires to get a podium with all the honour.

“Yesterday, our high fuel pace was one of our best of year,” added Russell. “So I think it’s still a long way behind these guys [Sainz and Norris] and the Mercedes, who are starting behind us, so we’re going to have a battle on our hands.

“But we’re pretty slippery in the straight, we’ve got some nice straight line speed. So we’re going to go for the podium again, we have nothing to lose.”