“We’re Not Manipulating History”: Director of Max Verstappen’s 11 Documentaries on Building Trust

Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, So Paulo, Brazil. 3.November.2024; Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing on the podium during Formula One Brazil Grand Prix Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Max Verstappen’s distrust of Netflix’s docuseries Drive to Survive is well known. The Dutchman has repeatedly talked about the docuseries not portraying the right picture. He even alleged that Netflix was manufacturing rivalries where none existed, solely for the purposes of entertainment. That led him to even boycott the show.

Verstappen’s equation is completely different with the makers of the documentaries based on his own life, though. Not only does he trust them to show the true picture of his identity but he also trusts them not to extrapolate and drive a narrative for entertainment. That trust has led him to appear in 11 documentaries with Nick Hoedeman, the director.

Max Verstappen says he’s reluctant to get featured frequently in Netflix’s Drive to Survive series: “Certain things are a bit more private and privacy for me is very important. I like things to be portrayed how they actually are and not with a lot of spice to it” “I have an… pic.twitter.com/8svQnVMRTu — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) September 1, 2023

Hoedeman did not build this trust overnight. In fact, he recalls that it took him years to gain Verstappen’s confidence and that of his close peers. Hoedeman believes it became possible because he wasn’t an amateur and therefore did not lose patience. Resultantly, the F1 champion began trusting him after witnessing his work since his teenage years.

“It wasn’t the first day, it wasn’t even the first year, it took time for him to trust me, and I think it’s a big advantage that I wasn’t an amateur because I couldn’t do the job I did over the last few years if I was. Now Max knows that we’re not manipulating history, and he knows that when I’m around, I’ll be there for him,” said Hoedeman while speaking with Motorsport.com.

The documentaries based on Verstappen’s life feature on Viaplay, the streaming service that is one of the Dutchman’s sponsors. They cover his life on and off the track, even venturing into his projects away from F1. Such is the camaraderie between Verstappen and Hoedeman that the F1 star once even opened up on his parents’ divorce in front of the camera.

For that, the director credits Verstappen’s “open-minded” nature. Hoedeman also hailed the $81 million-worth (as per Forbes) F1 champion for leading a “normal” life. Barring private jet flights, Hoedeman believes Verstappen is still his five-year-old self who likes to be in a race car.