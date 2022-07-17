“We’re seeing Michael Schumacher come out”– Former F1 driver says Mick Schumacher’s anger bringing his father’s traits out

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert claims Mick Schumacher’s anger is bringing his inner Michael Schumacher out in the open.

During the Austrian Grand Prix, when Haas failed to deliver what Mick Schumacher required, the German race driver was angry with the team. He even subtly criticized the team in front of the media.

Many wanted to see this side of Schumacher, a fiercely competitive driver. And this adds up well with his recently brilliant performances, as he fetched points in his last two races.

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert feels it’s good Schumacher is showing his anger. According to him, it’s bringing his inner Michael Schumacher out, Haas driver’s father and seven-time world champion.

“Now we’re seeing Michael come out, dad, and that is the angry side and that is a very, very important part of being a racing driver,” Herbert told Sky F1.

“When things aren’t quite going as you want them to do, you have got to make a point. It’s great to see that, because now we’re seeing the true Mick.”

Mick Schumacher has grown immensly

In the initial phase of the season, Schumacher made several mistakes that cost his team plenty amidst the cost cap regulation. In fact, he was the costliest driver in terms of repairs last year.

However, seeing Schumacher, Herbert feels that the young race driver has learned from his past mistakes. Today, a changed Schumacher is being observed.

“That tough crash in Saudi Arabia is something you have to learn from, this experience you sort of take on board, put it in a little box in the back of your head,” added the former F1 driver.

“But I think it’s the way he’s grown in recent times, getting that result and so it’s absolutely essential for him to be honest with Guenther sort of pressurising him and saying ‘well, we’ve run out of time, you’ve got to get on with it.’ And he did. And that is under pressure.”

If Schumacher continues to perform like this, his elevation on F1’s ladder is guaranteed. Finally, he has started to live on his hype, which he gained after winning the F2 championship.

