Belgian government to splash $50 Million to save Max Verstappen’s 2nd home race

After Max Verstappen voiced his opinion, the Federal Government of Belgium has expressed interest in keeping Spa in the 2023 F1 Calendar.

Max Verstappen has rejuvenated the interest in F1 in Netherlands and Belgium. With its rise in popularity and success, the sport has garnered new interest in these countries.

But Formula 1 could possibly see the loss of one of its most iconic racetracks. The Spa-Francorchamps has been the home of the Belgian GP since 1925.

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is one of the best circuits on the F1 calendar. It’s well known for its high-speed straights and winding turns and is a classic race track. With infamous turns like Eau Rouge & Raidillon, it is a favourite of many drivers. Including Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen.

Currently, Spa has a deal worth around $22 Million a year. And the deal expires at the end of the 2022 calendar. That means this year could be the last time we see one of the best race tracks on the F1 Calendar.

But the Government of Wallonia and the Federal Government of Belgium have stepped in. They have expressed their interest in retaining the race. A dossier was forwarded in a recent meeting between the two governments and F1 Management.

The Government steps in

The Economy Minister Willy Borsus has made it clear to the Government of Wallonia that Spa will have a certain future in F1. This means there is a possibility of financial support to host the race.

With F1 expanding beyond Europe, many circuits risk losing out. And with new circuits popping up in Miami, Las Vegas and Qatar in 2023, it will be tough to find a spot as the calendar will host 23 races.

F1’s newer circuits like Saudi Arabia and Qatar have splashed up to $50-$55 Million for long-term contracts. This means Spa too will have to fork out close to $50 Million yearly to keep track of the sport.

Max Verstappen says its a ‘Shame’ to lose Spa from the F1 calendar

Max Verstappen was born in Hasselt, Belgium. He considers the Belgian GP his 2nd home race after Zandvoort. And the fanfare in Spa does not seem far from it.

Max enjoys a huge Dutch fan presence supporting him. In fact, the sea of ‘Orange fans is visible from far out. He, too, enjoys the nuances of racing in a track like Spa.

Max declared it his “favourite track in the world.” “I think it’s just an amazing track in a Formula 1 car,” he added. Or in any car, to be honest, with all the high-speed corners and the flow it has in general.”

But the Dutchman claimed it would be a ‘shame’ to lose an iconic track like Spa. Unless the track manages to renegotiate its deal, Spa won’t have a future in F1.

With growing interest in the USA, Middle East, Asia and South Africa, F1 are moving to new circuits. And this might come at the expense of Belgium, France, Monaco and other tracks.

