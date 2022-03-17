“We’re working together, communicating a lot” – Lewis Hamilton delivers high praise for new Mercedes teammate George Russell

“We’re working together, communicating a lot” – Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are getting along really well as Mercedes teammates as they aim to defend their crown.

Lewis Hamilton has a new teammate in George Russell this season, after the latter’s move from Williams to Mercedes. They have done testing together in Barcelona and Bahrain, and seem to be getting along really well, as per Hamilton.

“He’s gelled very easily into the team. It has been pretty similar to [when] we worked together previously within in the engineering room for, I think, plenty of races in the past where he just sat behind me and I watched everything I did and the same with Valtteri.

“He knew everyone so it’s been seamless. We’re working together, communicating a lot in terms of set-up direction, so it’s working really well.”

Russell and Hamilton have worked together in Mercedes

George Russell joined Mercedes via the young driver programme in 2017, before joining Williams in 2019. He has assisted Hamilton in his former role, and is accustomed to the people and culture of the German giants.

“I have no idea when the first time we started working together was. I just remember him being in the engineers room with us and feeling very much a part of the team and one of my team mates before this year. So it’s been quite easy.

“I think George is naturally incredibly talented, very, very focussed. So far, it seems, very genuine and he’s just focussed on being the best team player he can be. That’s so far from what I see.

“As I say it’s pleasant for everyone in the team, it seems very seamless and everyone’s just working, keeping their heads down and working collectively as a team and as a unit.”

