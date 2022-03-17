F1

“We’re working together, communicating a lot” – Lewis Hamilton delivers high praise for new Mercedes teammate George Russell

"We’re working together, communicating a lot" - Lewis Hamilton delivers high praise for new Mercedes teammate George Russell
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch SA vs BAN Centurion ODI?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We’re working together, communicating a lot" - Lewis Hamilton delivers high praise for new Mercedes teammate George Russell
“We’re working together, communicating a lot” – Lewis Hamilton delivers high praise for new Mercedes teammate George Russell

“We’re working together, communicating a lot” – Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are getting along…