“We’ve decided to make up for lost time”– Mika Hakkinen to run historic McLaren F1 cars at new Velocity Invitational

“We’ve decided to make up for lost time”– Mika Hakkinen to run historic McLaren F1 cars at the Raceway Laguna Seca this year.

McLaren has announced that it will run a wide array of classic Formula 1 cars at Velocity Invitational, an event created by McLaren held from November 11th-14th at the incredible WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The cars will be run with the help of two-time F1 world champion Mika Hakkinen, and the collection of cars will also include the 1998 championship-winning McLaren’s MP4-13A.

This 1998 @McLarenF1 MP4/13 utilized groundbreaking aerodynamics and a unique brake-steer system that helped @F1MikaHakkinen dominate the 1998 F1 Championship and this November you can catch them both on track @WeatherTechRcwy. Tickets at https://t.co/zMC3phipho #GotVelocity pic.twitter.com/Oxhw4Uhjju — Velocity Invitational (@VelocityInv) September 9, 2021

“We have all missed racing and seeing these extraordinary and rare cars in the past year. So we’ve decided to make up for lost time with an event that is sure to please both drivers and spectators,” said Velocity Invitational Founder Jeff O’Neill.

“With McLaren bringing cars not seen in years that showcase extraordinary technology Velocity Invitational will try to set a new standard for automotive lifestyle festivals in the United States.”

McLaren is delighted

With McLaren also eyeing to expand into the other motorsports ventures, especially in the United States, and in pursuit of that, this would be an ideal opportunity, and they are certainly delighted with it.

“We are delighted to partner with Velocity Invitational to showcase our McLaren Racing history on track and contribute to one of the most exciting automotive lifestyle festivals in the United States,” said McLaren’s Zak Brown.

Apart from McLaren, there will be several other historical and present race cars in attendance at the event. Moreover, fine wine tasting, gourmet food, and so much more will also be the event’s attractions.

Velocity Invitational is hoping to build upon the success of the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival in 2019. The event in 2019 combined vintage racing, wine and food tasting from the best California wineries and restaurants and historical and cultural exhibits.