“[Otmar] Szafnauer would be the cornerstone of the restructuring at Alpine F1 team”: Former Aston Martin may move to Alpine; French source reports

What seemed to be only rumours may now seem likely to become a reality as sources confirm the probability of Otmar Szafnauer moving to Alpine.

Otmar Szafnauer has been the binding glue for the Aston Martin F1 team and various other avatars since the Force India days in 2009. Now, news of his departure from the Silverstone-based team has rocked the F1 world.

His next move has been a topic of heavy speculation, with the Romanian-American’s links with Alpine being the most substantial possibility. The French team saw their own long-time team principal Cyril Abiteboul leave the team before the 2021 season.

Otmar saying he Otmar leaving

wasn’t leaving Aston Martin

Aston Martin pic.twitter.com/16G8mv9ort — Katy Fairman (@katyfairman) January 5, 2022

Now, the rumours seem to get more traction as reports from L’auto-Journal seem to confirm Szafnauers’s new role within the Alpine F1 team. Not just that, the former Aston Martin boss will also bring with him a significant name to the French team.

Relations between Szafnauer and Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll had been strained for most of the 2021 season. Otmar’s position in Aston Martin became even shakier with the hiring of former McLaren bigwig Martin Whitmarsh.

Following this development, it is being said that Szafnauer engaged in talks with Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi over a position within the French team. It is almost certain that Szafnauer will now be the new team principal for Alpine starting from the 2022 season.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel admits he’s happier at Aston Martin but has no regrets over his stint with the Scuderia

What does this move mean for Aston Martin and Otmar Szafnauer?

Otmar Szafnauer will not be leaving Aston Martin alone. He is reportedly taking along with him the Austrian sponsor BWT to Alpine. So what does this mean for Aston Martin other than simply not seeing as much pink in their garages as before?

For starters, the position of team principal now lies vacant. At the same time, Aston Martin hasn’t officially named a successor. The position will be soon filled ahead of pre-season testing in February.

While many assume that the logical move would be to have Martin Whitmarsh take the role of team principal over his existing responsibilities. The most likely name to be announced is Marcin Budkowski, Aston Martin F1’s own executive director.

Also read: Cyril Abiteboul set to return to Formula 1?

Apart from all that has been stated above. It might be possible that Szafnauer’s departure may harm the morale within the team itself.

Aston Martin and its various iterations have always been a very closely-knit group over the past. It has always been one of their most endearing qualities. Right from the Force India days, the team has always made the best from what they’ve been given.

The team’s biggest strength has always been the people within the team who stayed together through thick and thin. Szafnauer and his people skills helped build that morale inside the unit.

Now, with the head of the family gone after what can be considered one of their most challenging seasons. Yet, the Aston Martin team will have to try and find their mojo back with a new person at the helm.

Also read: Cloning Mercedes will help Aston Martin in 2022 claims chief engineer