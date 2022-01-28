“What did I just do??!?”– Fan sends Monza win car model to Pierre Gasly on Instagram; AlphaTauri star makes fan’s day by replying

Pierre Gasly replies to a fan who sent him a toy model of his Monza Grand Prix 2020 win car on Instagram; the Reddit user posted a screenshot.

AlphaTauri star had his redemption at Monza when he won his first Grand Prix in 2020 after a nail-biting contest. The win is so embedded in the minds of the fans that one fan sent the Frenchman a miniature model of that car to him on Instagram.

The 25-year-old star soon responds to his fan by acknowledging the gesture. The person who earlier sent the model’s picture to Gasly then posts the brief conversation on Reddit.

The fan by the username of u/pensaa wrote: “I just wanted to share my new model with Pierre and he (or whoever managed his IG) replied.”

Then the other users revealed to him that seemingly, Gasly runs his own social media accounts. So, indeed, Gasly replied to him and not some other media content manager.

Pierre Gasly seeks a stint with Red Bull in 2023

Gasly got his first stint with Red Bull in 2019, but after a few races into the season, he was demoted back to the junior team Toro Rosso (AlphaTauri).

Since then, the French race driver has been with them, and now he has been waiting for his chance with the main team. He has subtly dropped an ultimatum to the bosses at Red Bull for 2023.

But presently, Sergio Perez is the second driver at Red Bull, who Gasly can replace. However, presently, the Milton-Keynes-based team is currently comfortable with Perez’s services.

So, only 2022’s performances will determine whether Gasly will get a ticket above or not. On the other hand, now with Alex Albon also back in the F1 grid with Williams, he will also be competing for the same spot, provided Perez’s position is under jeopardy later in the season.